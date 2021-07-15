Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $577.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $447.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSC. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 326,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harsco by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

