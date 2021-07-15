Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.50 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $669.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 1,568,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,369. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.