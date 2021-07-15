Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,824.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

HL traded down GBX 59 ($0.77) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,618 ($21.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,655.62. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

