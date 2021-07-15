Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $18.74. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 42,610 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,704 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

