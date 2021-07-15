Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HMMR stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.