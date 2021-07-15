Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HMMR stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

