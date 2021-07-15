Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAT opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,052.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

