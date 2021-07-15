Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

