Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $97.78 on Thursday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

