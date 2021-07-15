Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 120,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 470.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

USAC stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 2.18. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.