Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,274 DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $32.44 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

