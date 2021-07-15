Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,203 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,127.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI stock opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $176.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 22.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

