Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GH stock opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.25. Guardant Health has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $7,791,068.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,596,775.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,517 shares of company stock valued at $29,184,284. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

