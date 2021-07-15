Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $560,502.40.
GH stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,311. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
