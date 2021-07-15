Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $560,502.40.

GH stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,311. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.