Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,114,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 66,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 179,836 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

