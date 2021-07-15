Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

OMAB opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

