Grid+ 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $49,006.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $49,006.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00050584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00846517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

