Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of JHMU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $33.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.