Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

RYH stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.93. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $224.33 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.41.

