Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 1.9% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VIS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.89. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.68. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $133.26 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

