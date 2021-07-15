Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWRE. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 36,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWRE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,810. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $37.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13.

