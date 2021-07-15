Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after acquiring an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 177,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 324.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.64. 5,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.12. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $124.29.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

