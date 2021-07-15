Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. 789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.