Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.55.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$37.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$23.55 and a 52 week high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

