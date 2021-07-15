Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.55.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$23.55 and a 52-week high of C$38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.79.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

