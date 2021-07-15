Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,411,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621,489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $79,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

