Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $93.08 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 228,603 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $93,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

