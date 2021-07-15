Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.25% of The Allstate worth $86,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The Allstate by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 866,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,222,000 after purchasing an additional 357,926 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Allstate by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Shares of ALL opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $274,120.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

