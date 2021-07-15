Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Biogen worth $73,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $352.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.41.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.