Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $82,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 574,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after acquiring an additional 420,498 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $276.93 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.64 and a one year high of $293.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

