Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 391,126 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,126 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of General Electric worth $89,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in General Electric by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after buying an additional 2,905,387 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 42,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $82,781,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in General Electric by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.