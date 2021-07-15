Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.55. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34.

About Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.