Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock worth $2,964,326 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.