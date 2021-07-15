Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $186,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

