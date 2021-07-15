Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 1,718.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,506,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GMER stock opened at 0.60 on Thursday. Good Gaming has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.75.
About Good Gaming
