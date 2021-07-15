Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 1,718.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,506,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMER stock opened at 0.60 on Thursday. Good Gaming has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.75.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

