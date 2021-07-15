Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $14,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 21,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,414,523 shares of company stock worth $2,816,010. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

