Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,588 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.62% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $202.08 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.32.

