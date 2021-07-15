Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 56,136 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,136 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

