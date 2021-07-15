Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.69 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,616 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Franco-Nevada worth $29,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after acquiring an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,077,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $149.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.88. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

