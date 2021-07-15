Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.03 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $29,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $107.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

