Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 434,437 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 164.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $28,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOVA stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

