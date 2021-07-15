Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 26,990 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of AutoNation worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AutoNation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AN stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $107.67.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.