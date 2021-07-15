Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 128,231 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $31,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

UGI opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

