Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.28% of Stewart Information Services worth $31,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

STC stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

