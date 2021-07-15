Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 428,731 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,994,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,731 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,270,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.