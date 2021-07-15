Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

