Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,324,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

