Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.78 Million

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report sales of $43.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $31.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $194.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.99 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

GBT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 938,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.