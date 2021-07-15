Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report sales of $43.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $31.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $194.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.99 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

GBT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 938,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.