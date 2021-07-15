Glitch Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Glitch has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $1.27 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 78,930,033 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

