GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLGLF stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28. GLG Life Tech has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

