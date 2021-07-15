Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.71.

Glaukos stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.15.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

